Mindy Kaling gives fans a peek at her strange addiction Welcome to another episode of My Strange Addiction

Mindy Kaling is one of the funniest women in the industry right now, and as such, you'd expect her to have a few quirks. But no one really saw this one particular quirk coming.

In a video she posted to her Instagram, the comedian dives into something she terms as "My strange addiction." in the caption, which she reveals to then be licorice candy.

WATCH: Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

Mindy spends the next three minutes talking about her favorite candy being Australian red licorice, specifically the Australian one because "regular old red licorice, detest!"

She then acquires four brands of the licorice candy, explaining each one to viewers, even reading about where they were made (spoiler alert: one of them was made in Perham, Minnesota, so not a true Australian).

She delivers a taste test on each of the candies and then ranks them all at the end, comparing them based on taste and look.

This is not the first of the actress' hilarious Instagram food content

Throughout the video, she has a running bit where she compares the licorice to the Hemsworth brothers, saying that choosing a favorite there is like choosing a favorite Hemsworth brother (revealing that her favorite is Liam).

Her video already has fans in stitches, who can't help but love the fact that the Mindy Project star made an entire video about Australian red licorice candy.

"The coolest person on Instagram. Licorice review video," one wrote, with several laughing emojis. Another agreed with her, commenting, "Yassss! American licorice taste like sweetened rubber compared to Australian."

Some of them even gave recommendations for different kinds of licorice she could try and where she could find them, including Trader Joes.

Mindy has been promoting the coming second season of her show Never Have I Ever

This isn't the first time Mindy's posted a quirky food-related video, which she's done more of since the pandemic. The actress has recently been spending more time on promoting the upcoming season of her show, Never Have I Ever, which is due to hit Netflix accounts on July 15, 2021.

