Pierce Brosnan gets candid about family life after growing up with an absent father The James Bond actor is a father-of-five

Pierce Brosnan has touched on the personal struggle of not having a father figure in his life - something which has made him "value" his loved ones even more.

During an extremely candid interview with Gentleman's Journal for their Summer 2021 issue, the 68-year-old star reflected on his own childhood and how it defined his approach to parenting.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan moves fans with touching birthday tribute to his wife

Loading the player...

Pierce Brosnan stars in Mamma Mia!

"I cherish family very much. I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family," he divulged when asked why he likes to keep his children close.

READ: Pierce Brosnan poignantly remembers his late daughter

MORE: All there is to know about Pierce Brosnan's love life

"There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition. So I value and love the family."

Before settling in London, Pierce - who is known for starring as the fifth James Bond - spent his childhood being moved around the British Isles - and largely separated from family.

The James Bond star features in the Gentleman's Journal for their Summer 2021 issue

Pierce is happily married to wife Keely Shaye Smith. They tied the knot in Ireland in August 2011, and are parents to 24-year-old Dylan and 20-year-old Paris.

The Irish actor is a father-of-five: he welcomed son Sean with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and adopted her two children, Charlotte and Chris.

Touching upon his wife, Pierce added: "Keely is the most amazing mother and woman - I've watched her grow up over 27 years, watched our life together just blossom and grow. And there are still many more dreams to be had."

As well as playing 007, the Hollywood star has also appeared in Mrs. Doubtfire, Mamma Mia!, Dante's Peak and The Thomas Crown Affair.

The actor is a doting father-of-five

On what's to come in the future, the Hollywood star shared: "There are movies I want to make. There is art that I want to create. And a book. There is a book somewhere in me, which I would like to put down.

"The memoirs have been talked about, and I work from time to time on them. I have poetry. I have books and writings. I'd like to try sculpture — I’d like to try ceramics and pottery. And I’ll get there at some point."

Pierce Brosnan is the cover star of the Gentleman's Journal Summer 2021 issue. Read the full interview on thegentlemansjournal.com.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.