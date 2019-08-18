Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely make rare appearance in Los Angeles Still enjoying each other's company after 25 years…

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith enjoyed a romantic dinner for two at a Los Angeles hot spot on Friday night. The couple, who have been together for 25 years, headed to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in picturesque Santa Monica. The former James Bond looked dapper as ever in a white shirt and grey trousers, which matched his silver hair and beard. Keely, meanwhile, wore a white silk boat-neck dress with a bird and floral print, her hair loose. They both smiled and seemed to be making the most of the sunny California summer.

Pierce and Keely have been together since 1994

The couple originally met in Mexico in 1994 and married in a glamorous ceremony at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland, in 2001. Keely's wedding dress was inspired by Princess Grace's 1956 gown and she also wore an Asprey tiara. The couple shares two sons: 22-year-old Dylan, who wore tiny motorcycle boots to his parents' wedding, and Paris, who is 18. The relationship was a second chance at happiness for Pierce, 66, who lost his first wife, Australia actress Sandra Waites, to cancer in 1991 when she was just 43. The couple had been married for 11 years and had three children.

Pierce and Keely have two adult sons: Dylan, 22 (pictured) and Paris, 18

Last year, Pierce reunited with his on-screen kids from one of his biggest hits, Mrs Doubtfire. He shared a photo to Instagram of himself and actors Lisa Jakub, 39, Matthew Lawrence, 38, and Mara Wilson, 31, gathered together and smiling. He captioned the picture: "Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many."

Having gone on to star in Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, his next project is similarly musically themed. He's set to star alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Netflix comedy Eurovision. In a complete change of pace, he will also play King Louis XIV in action fantasy film The King's Daughter.

