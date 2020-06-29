Pierce Brosnan has paid a touching tribute to his late daughter, Charlotte. The James Bond star uploaded a snapshot on Instagram, which was taken by his wife Keely Shaye Smith at their home in Hawaii. It shows Piers looking peaceful as he sits on the porch of their residence in a white linen shirt and shorts.

"Here's looking at you kid... in remembrance of Charlotte and with happy birthday wishes for my darling Marley May," the 67-year-old wrote.

Pierce Brosnan paid tribute to Charlotte in an Instagram post

Pierce tragically lost both Charlotte and his first wife to ovarian cancer. Cassandra Harris died in 1991 aged 43 after a battle with ovarian cancer. The couple had been married for 11 years. His daughter Charlotte - Cassandra's daughter from a previous relationship, who he later legally adopted - tragically died from the same disease in 2013.

The star pictured with his first wife, Cassandra

The actor also has a son, Sean Brosnan, 36, with his late wife and also adopted her son Christopher, 47. Following Cassandra's death, Pierce married his current wife Keely Shaye Smith, with whom he has two sons: Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19.

Pierce himself had a challenging childhood. His father left the family shortly after he was born, and his mother went away to work in London, leaving him to live with relatives and later in a boarding house, where he slept in a "metal bed with a curtain around it".

Pierce shares two sons with wife Keely

Pierce met his father for the first time in 1984, while filming Remington Steele in his native Ireland, but said he would have liked to get to know him better. "My fatherly instincts are purely my own," he said. "They relate back to no one, because there was no one.

"I only met Tom the once. I had a Sunday afternoon with him. A story about this and that, had a few pints of Guinness and we said goodbye. I would have loved to have known him. He was a good whistler and he had a good walk… That's as much as I know about him."