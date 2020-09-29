Pierce Brosnan moves fans with touching birthday tribute to his wife Pierce and Keely have been married since 2001

After 19 years of marriage, Pierce Brosnan's relationship with Keely Shaye Smith is stronger than ever. The couple, who share two sons together, remain very much in love – and this week, Piers took to Instagram to make a public declaration in honour of his wife.

The former James Bond star shared a rare snapshot of the couple together at their home in Hawaii. Both are smiling for the camera, with Kelly holding a celebratory birthday drink. In the background, a colourful piece of artwork can be seen on an easel.

"Happy birthday Keely my darling, thank God for you angel heart," Pierce, 67, wrote. "A few paintings on this day, with ever my love. 'Spring' still in the works! ... 'My Old Chair'."

Pierce and Keely have been married since 2011

Pierce and Keely, 57, were married in Ireland in August 2011, and are parents to 23-year-old Dylan and 19-year-old Paris.

The Irish actor is a father-of-five: he welcomed son Sean with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and adopted her two children, Charlotte and Chris.

The couple are proud parents to two sons

Tragically, Pierce lost both Cassandra and Charlotte to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 at the age of 43. The couple had been married for 11 years. Charlotte later lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

In September 2015, Pierce bravely opened up about his heartbreak as he took centre stage at the Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

Pierce with his first wife, Cassandra Harris

"To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he said. "I held the generous, strong beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life too soon.

"Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte, before she too died from this wretched inherited disease."

