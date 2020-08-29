Francesca Shillcock
The actor, best known for his roles in James Bond and Mammia Mia, has a large family, here's all you need to know...
Pierce Brosnan may be most famous for his previous role as film's most eligible bachelor, James Bond, but in real life the actor is family man at heart. The actor, who played 007 from 1995 until 2002, has been married twice in his life and has children and grandchildren in his family.
MORE: Pierce Brosnan poignantly remembers his late daughter
Pierce in his first Bond film, Goldeneye
His first ever Bond film, Golden Eye, is being aired on ITV on Saturday and if you're wanting to know a bit more about the star's love and family life before settling down to watch, here's all you need to know…
MORE: Everything we know about Call the Midwife series ten
Pierce is best known for his roles in James Bond and Mamma Mia
Pierce Brosnan first wife
Pierce married his first wife, Cassandra Harris, in December 1970 and the two lived together in Wimbledon until her heartbreaking death. In December 1991, Pierce's wife Cassandra sadly passed away at the age of 43 from ovarian cancer. Of his wife's death, the actor said: "Cassie was very positive about life. I mean, she had the most amazing energy and outlook on life.
Pierce lost his first wife to cancer in 1991
"It was and is a terrible loss, and I see it reflected, from time to time, in my children. Cassie was very positive about life. I mean, she had the most amazing energy and outlook on life. It was and is a terrible loss, and I see it reflected, from time to time, in my children."
Pierce Brosnan second wife
In 1994, Pierce met American journalist Keely Smith in Mexico and the two married in County Mayo, Ireland in 2001. On finding love again after Cassandra's death, Pierce told Closer Weekly: "You have to trust and follow your heart, and try to meet the best people in life. When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without."
Pierce with his two younger sons, Dylan and Paris
Pierce Brosnan children
Pierce and his first wife Cassandra welcomed one son, Sean, together during their marriage. Cassandra had two children from a previous marriage, Charlotte and Chris, who Pierce went onto adopt after their father, Dermot Harris, died. After the adoption, Charlotte and Chris took Brosnan as a surname. In 1997, three years after meeting, Pierce and Keely welcomed Dylan and in 2001 they welcome their second son together, Paris.
Pierce's daughter Charlotte passed away in 2013
Both Dylan and Paris work as models and have been featured on catwalks and high-fashion campaigns. In 2013, Pierce's daughter Charlotte passed away from the same illness that took her mother some years earlier. "Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our beautiful dear girl," he said in a statement at the time. "Charlotte fought her cancer with grace and humanity, courage and dignity. We pray for her and that the cure for this wretched disease will be close at hand soon," he said.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.