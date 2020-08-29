All there is to know about Pierce Brosnan's love life The actor is best known for his roles as James Bond

Pierce Brosnan may be most famous for his previous role as film's most eligible bachelor, James Bond, but in real life the actor is family man at heart. The actor, who played 007 from 1995 until 2002, has been married twice in his life and has children and grandchildren in his family.

Pierce in his first Bond film, Goldeneye

His first ever Bond film, Golden Eye, is being aired on ITV on Saturday and if you're wanting to know a bit more about the star's love and family life before settling down to watch, here's all you need to know…

Pierce is best known for his roles in James Bond and Mamma Mia

Pierce Brosnan first wife

Pierce married his first wife, Cassandra Harris, in December 1970 and the two lived together in Wimbledon until her heartbreaking death. In December 1991, Pierce's wife Cassandra sadly passed away at the age of 43 from ovarian cancer. Of his wife's death, the actor said: "Cassie was very positive about life. I mean, she had the most amazing energy and outlook on life.

Pierce lost his first wife to cancer in 1991

"It was and is a terrible loss, and I see it reflected, from time to time, in my children. Cassie was very positive about life. I mean, she had the most amazing energy and outlook on life. It was and is a terrible loss, and I see it reflected, from time to time, in my children."

Pierce Brosnan second wife

In 1994, Pierce met American journalist Keely Smith in Mexico and the two married in County Mayo, Ireland in 2001. On finding love again after Cassandra's death, Pierce told Closer Weekly: "You have to trust and follow your heart, and try to meet the best people in life. When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without."

Pierce with his two younger sons, Dylan and Paris

Pierce Brosnan children

Pierce and his first wife Cassandra welcomed one son, Sean, together during their marriage. Cassandra had two children from a previous marriage, Charlotte and Chris, who Pierce went onto adopt after their father, Dermot Harris, died. After the adoption, Charlotte and Chris took Brosnan as a surname. In 1997, three years after meeting, Pierce and Keely welcomed Dylan and in 2001 they welcome their second son together, Paris.

Pierce's daughter Charlotte passed away in 2013

Both Dylan and Paris work as models and have been featured on catwalks and high-fashion campaigns. In 2013, Pierce's daughter Charlotte passed away from the same illness that took her mother some years earlier. "Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our beautiful dear girl," he said in a statement at the time. "Charlotte fought her cancer with grace and humanity, courage and dignity. We pray for her and that the cure for this wretched disease will be close at hand soon," he said.

