Strictly's Karen Hauer makes candid dating confession after Kevin Clifton divorce

Karen Hauer has revealed ruling out dating any of her fellow Strictly Come Dancing professionals in the future. The 39-year-old has previously been married to fellow dancers Matthew Hauer and later her Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton.

Appearing on Loose Women this week, Karen - who is thought to be single following the end of her latest relationship with opera singer David Webb - revealed she will be looking to meet the man of her dreams away from her professional field.

"No dancers, goodnight, bye! No more dancers," she shared. "I hope they don't dance, none of them." Despite this, Karen made it clear she still believes love is a "beautiful thing" and she learnt a lot throughout her relationships.

Karen and Kevin shocked their fans in 2018 after confirming the end of their three-year marriage. They then continued to work alongside each other on Strictly before Kevin's departure in 2020.

In June, Karen did however hint that a new romance could be on the horizon following the "tough time" she faced after splitting from David in 2020. "You know, relationships happen and it's just life," she told HELLO!.

Karen Hauer and Kevin continued to work together on Strictly after their split

"[I was] working out and doing a lot of meditation, I surrounded myself with positivity and things that helped me a lot. I was comfortable and I felt okay with being on my own after a while.

"It was tough, but I'm happy, I'm happy and in a good place, and it was all down to the good work I was doing in the background that nobody really sees, you know, that is not shown on Instagram."

On whether now being comfortable on her own meant dating was off the cards, Karen then hinted a new romance could be on the horizon. She teased: "No, [dating's] not off the cards", before adding coyly: "You'll know…"

