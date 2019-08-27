Kevin Clifton reveals Russell Brand helped him get over Karen split This is surprising

It was devastating news for Strictly Come Dancing fans when Kevin Clifton and Karen Hauer announced they were separating in March 2018. And it was even more heartbreaking for the former couple, who had to live their break-up in the public eye – with Kevin the first to admit how much he struggled with the demise of their three-year marriage. But he has now revealed how actor and comedian Russell Brand was surprisingly instrumental in helping him get over their split.

Speaking on his brand new podcast, The Kevin, the 36-year-old, who has been open about how he turned to booze following the breakdown of his marriage, said: "I didn't know how to deal with it. It was affecting my work, it was affecting mine and Karen's relationship. I didn't know how to function as a person. It's as close as I can imagine to what depression might be like. I fell into a real tough spot. I started drinking a lot. I was going out and drinking all the time. I talked to some of the people on Strictly about it."

Kevin and Karen split in 2018

He continued: "I was constantly stressed out, constantly emotional, constantly sad. It got to a point, and then me and Karen ended up breaking up. It escalated even more after that. I started drinking more and I was more sad." Kevin then revealed how Russell – who has openly discussed his battle with alcohol and drugs in the past - reached out to him and advised him to try to avoid any alcohol for two months, and Kevin hasn't looked back since! He added: "My life over the past year has gone from darkness, despair and self-hatred to everything going so much better. I'm so much happier now than I was a year ago."

Kevin is now dating former Strictly partner Stacey Dooley

The professional dancer is now in a relationship with Stacey Dooley, who he was partnered with on last year's series, and is preparing for Strictly 2019, which kicks off with the launch show on 7 September and then the first live show two weeks later on 21 September.

