Strictly's Karen Hauer admits living alone is 'so hard' after split from David Webb The Strictly star was previously married to Kevin Clifton

Karen Hauer has opened up about the struggle of living alone during a candid chat on FUBAR Radio's Access All Areas.

Touching upon her recent split from Opera singer David Webb, the Strictly Come Dancing star admitted it has been "so hard" as a singleton, admitting she doesn't know whether she likes herself sometimes.

WATCH: Karen Hauer admits living alone is 'hard'

Speaking with TOWIE’s Bobby Norris and journalist Stephen Leng, the professional dancer shared: "You know, there's so many amazing things out there that people can do and that people can have access to.

"Like I said, it's great for everyone's mental wellbeing because being, I mean, I'm living alone now and it's hard. It's so hard. You wake up to see yourself in the mirror and you have to put up with yourself, you know, 24 hours a day. And you're like, 'Oh my God, I didn't know I didn’t like myself sometimes, I'm annoying!'"

She added: "But to be able to go out and expend the energy and kind of, you know, communicate with people at a different level, it feels good. And it feels nice and it feels like you're actually giving back to the community."

The couple split in September

HELLO! confirmed the couple's split back in September after two years of dating. Karen and David gave their first joint interview to HELLO! back in November 2019, with the pro dancer describing David as "my rock".

"He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul," the 37-year-old dancer told the magazine at the time.

Of the relationship, David said: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth." The former couple began dating in April 2018 after meeting at the UK premiere of the Disney film Coco in January 2018, several months after the breakdown of her marriage to reigning Strictly champion Kevin Clifton.

