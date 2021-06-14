Karen Hauer hints at new romance after 'tough time' following split from David Webb The Strictly pro teased she's open to dating again

Karen Hauer has hinted that a new romance could be on the horizon following the "tough time" she faced after splitting for her opera singer boyfriend, David Webb, in 2020.

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer admits living alone is 'so hard' after split from David Webb

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who is currently fronting a brand new exercise initiative for This Girl Can, spoke to HELLO! to celebrate the campaign launch when she opened up about her love life following the break up last September.

"You know, relationships happen and it's just life. [I was] working out and doing a lot of meditation, I surrounded myself with positivity and things that helped me a lot. I was comfortable and I felt okay with being on my own after a while.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Karen Hauer talks candidly about living on her own

"It was tough, but I'm happy, I'm happy and in a good place, and it was all down to the good work I was doing in the background that nobody really sees, you know, that is not shown on Instagram."

On whether now being comfortable on her own meant dating was off the cards, Karen then hinted a new romance could be on the horizon. She teased: "No, [dating's] not off the cards", before adding coyly: "You'll know…"

The Strictly star also candidly explained how she found lockdown a "dark time", but used her online platform and love of fitness to keep her going.

She explained further to HELLO!: "It was a couple of dark months, but [with] my platform I was teaching online and I was doing my Instagram classes… we all let each other into our lives. I don't let a lot of people into my home, but I felt that during lockdown and during the past couple of months – we all welcomed one another.

MORE: Stacey Dooley comments on relationship with Kevin Clifton's ex-wife Karen Hauer

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer is making us want to workout with her ab-bearing activewear snap

Karen is teaming up with This Girl Can to inspire more women to get active

"It really helped that I had my structure and routine that I kept every day, it helped me get through the times when it was hard. Especially when you're feeling vulnerable and alone, it can be hard to motivate yourself. But I think that's really helped me as much as it's helped others."

Karen is gearing up for a week of campaigning to get women back into exercise following the easing of lockdown. Teaming up with Sport England's This Girl Can, the professional dancer is passionate about motivating as many women as possible to get involved.

"It's about encouraging and inspiring women to get active and, not only that, but to actually just to give themselves some time to focus on themselves. We can take on a lot of things, but sometimes we forget about the little things that will make us happier, healthier and even stronger."

Blake Ezra Studios – photography

Ayelet Garson – make up

Karen Hauer is supporting Sport England's This Girl Can Week to inspire women to get active - however you choose to do it, it all counts. Go to www.thisgirlcan.co.uk for advice and resources and share how you're moving on social media with #ThisGirlCan.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.