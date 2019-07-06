Strictly's Kevin Clifton shares sweetest memory with Karen Clifton The couple separated in March 2018

Former Strictly Come Dancing couple Kevin and Karen Clifton may be perfectly happy in new romances, but they certainly still seem to be close friends. Kevin even shared a sweet memory from their time together on Thursday, posting a video from one of their past performances on Twitter. The video showed Kevin rapping during their Kevin and Karen dance tour in 2018, which he re-posted and joked: "I'm here for you @stormzy." One fan replied: "I saw this treat of a song last year @GrimsbyAud. OMG you were brilliant Kev," while another added: "@KevinKarenDTour - I remember this at the @brightdome show so funny!"

Kevin and Karen have remained good friends since their marriage split

Kevin is currently busy playing rocker Stacee Jaxx in touring musical Rock of Ages, in which he has won rave reviews from fans. New girlfriend Stacey Dooley is often seen cheering him on in the audience, and the couple were reportedly living together until recently. The documentary-maker is thought to have moved in with Kevin after leaving the Brighton-based property she shared with ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott - and on Thursday she shared with fans that she had found a new home.

Showing off her new pad on Instagram Stories, the first photo showed off her modern kitchen, complete with a spacious worktop and chic drop-down lights, while the other saw the TV star posing against a bare wall sipping water. "New pad is v v sparse," she wrote across one post. No doubt she will make it homely soon!

Kevin and Stacy's relationship was first made public when Sam gave a series of tell-all interviews in March. After the interview, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

Kevin and Stacey are often seen out and about together

The couple have since been pictured on a number of occasions looking loved up. Karen is just as happy with her opera singer boyfriend David Webb, and often shares sweet insights into their relationship on social media. The professional dancer has seemingly officially changed her name following the split from Kevin, too, and is now known as Karen Hauer across her social media platforms.

