Selma Blair celebrates incredible achievement amid MS flare-up

Selma Blair has shared the incredible news with fans that she is horseback riding again, as she continues to "recover and learn and focus" amid a multiple sclerosis flare-up.

The Cruel Intentions actress shared video of her riding the horse, Mr Nibbles.

She captioned it: "I did it. I stayed still and riding. A huge deal. Really proud I am recovering and learning and focusing. At least on my beloved horse Mr. Nibbles, with Kelly training my body and confidence."

Pals including Amanda Koots were quick to share their love, with The Talk host commenting: "You’re amazing! I am coming with you next time."

"So proud of you for everything," added Katie Couric, while Debra Messing shared: "SELMA!!!!!! That’s incredible! I know how important riding is to you and it is beyond stupendous to see you riding once again. You are pure inspiration. You are magical."

In August 2020 Selma shared that horse riding was one of the things she missed the most since her diagnosis.

"Getting back on my horse," she shared with fans alongside a picture of her on the animal. "It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities. But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling."

She added: "We took it slow. I didn’t criticize my equitation too much."

Selma revealed in August how much she missed horse riding

Selma chose to announce her diagnosis via Instagram last October.

Captioning a photo, she wrote: "I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation.

"By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it."

Multiple Sclerosis, often referred to as MS, is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. It typically beings between the ages of 30 and 50 and it is more common in females. Once you have been diagnosed, it stays with you for life and currently, around 100,000 people in the UK have it.

