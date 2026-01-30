Jane Seymour, Selma Blair lead the best-dressed on Heart Association red carpet

Hollywood's most stylish stars turned out in full force for the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert on Thursday night, to raise funds for and awareness around heart health.

The glamorous NYC evening saw our favorite A-listers like Jane Seymour, Selma Blair and Susan Lucci don their best red looks in a nod to the foundation's mission. From sweeping ballgowns to sleek silhouettes, join us as we discover who emerged as the best-dressed at the show-stopping event.

© Getty Images for The American He Jane Seymour The veteran actress showcased her slim figure in a red one-shoulder evening gown with a fitted silhouette and one long sleeve. She accessorized with a sparkling bracelet, strappy silver heels and sparkling drop earrings.



© Getty Images for The American He Selma Blair Selma wowed in a vibrant red strapless ballgown with a corset top and voluminous skirt with a drop waist. She added a diamond necklace and eye-catching earrings, and wore her blonde hair pulled back into a tight bun.



© Getty Images Susan Lucci The soap opera icon arrived in the strapless red dress that fell to the floor, which she paired with an eye-catching pendant necklace, a red velvet purse, and gold hoop earrings. She wore her brunette locks in a chic updo and added red lipstick to complete the look.



© Getty Images for The American He Christina Chang The Heated Rivalry actress looked stunning in a strapless red gown that featured ruched detailing, and added large dangling diamond earrings as the pièce de résistance. She wore her hair in a low-sleek ponytail and had a swipe of subtle red lipstick on.



© Variety via Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger The singer sported a deep red strapless dress for the event, featuring a sleek satin finish, floral appliqués and a train trailing behind her. She wore her dark hair up in a high bun and wore diamond earrings to complete the look.



© Getty Images for The American He Amaya Espinal The Love Island USA alum dazzled in a two-piece look featuring a one-shoulder crop top with oversized floral appliqués and a vertically-pleated skirt. She added black strappy heels to complete the look and wore her blonde tresses in tight, glamorous curls.



© Variety via Getty Images Chloe Bailey The Grammy-nominated artist stole the show in a daring red gown with a halter-neck and lace corset with visible boning. The skirt was adorned with sequins, and she accessorized with stacked earrings, golden bracelets and red strappy heels.



© Getty Images for The American He Uzo Aduba The Residence actress was the epitome of style in a floor-length, long-sleeved column gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline for the event. She added metallic pointed heels and minimal jewelry to the look.



© Getty Images for The American He Normani The former Fifth Harmony member was glowing in a flowing burgundy gown with sheer paneling and draping. The dress featured a high-neck design and sheer bodice with a ruched skirt and flowing train. Normani accessorized with drop earrings and delicate bracelets, and wore her flowing brunette hair in subtle waves.



© Getty Images Laura Linney Hollywood star Laura Linney turned heads in a bright red one-shoulder gown with a sculptural ruffle and a subtle train. She wore an eye-catching diamond bracelet and earrings for the event, and swept her blonde hair in a chic updo.

