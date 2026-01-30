Jane Seymour, Selma Blair lead the best-dressed on Heart Association red carpet

Hollywood's most stylish stars turned out in full force for the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert on Thursday night, to raise funds for and awareness around heart health.
The glamorous NYC evening saw our favorite A-listers like Jane Seymour, Selma Blair and Susan Lucci don their best red looks in a nod to the foundation's mission. From sweeping ballgowns to sleek silhouettes, join us as we discover who emerged as the best-dressed at the show-stopping event.
Jane Seymour
The veteran actress showcased her slim figure in a red one-shoulder evening gown with a fitted silhouette and one long sleeve. She accessorized with a sparkling bracelet, strappy silver heels and sparkling drop earrings.
Selma Blair
Selma wowed in a vibrant red strapless ballgown with a corset top and voluminous skirt with a drop waist. She added a diamond necklace and eye-catching earrings, and wore her blonde hair pulled back into a tight bun.
Susan Lucci
The soap opera icon arrived in the strapless red dress that fell to the floor, which she paired with an eye-catching pendant necklace, a red velvet purse, and gold hoop earrings. She wore her brunette locks in a chic updo and added red lipstick to complete the look.
Christina Chang
The Heated Rivalry actress looked stunning in a strapless red gown that featured ruched detailing, and added large dangling diamond earrings as the pièce de résistance. She wore her hair in a low-sleek ponytail and had a swipe of subtle red lipstick on.
Nicole Scherzinger
The singer sported a deep red strapless dress for the event, featuring a sleek satin finish, floral appliqués and a train trailing behind her. She wore her dark hair up in a high bun and wore diamond earrings to complete the look.
Amaya Espinal
The Love Island USA alum dazzled in a two-piece look featuring a one-shoulder crop top with oversized floral appliqués and a vertically-pleated skirt. She added black strappy heels to complete the look and wore her blonde tresses in tight, glamorous curls.
Chloe Bailey
The Grammy-nominated artist stole the show in a daring red gown with a halter-neck and lace corset with visible boning. The skirt was adorned with sequins, and she accessorized with stacked earrings, golden bracelets and red strappy heels.
Uzo Aduba
The Residence actress was the epitome of style in a floor-length, long-sleeved column gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline for the event. She added metallic pointed heels and minimal jewelry to the look.
Normani
The former Fifth Harmony member was glowing in a flowing burgundy gown with sheer paneling and draping. The dress featured a high-neck design and sheer bodice with a ruched skirt and flowing train. Normani accessorized with drop earrings and delicate bracelets, and wore her flowing brunette hair in subtle waves.
Laura Linney
Hollywood star Laura Linney turned heads in a bright red one-shoulder gown with a sculptural ruffle and a subtle train. She wore an eye-catching diamond bracelet and earrings for the event, and swept her blonde hair in a chic updo.
Edie Falco
The Nurse Jackie actress looked like an Old Hollywood starlet in a red column gown with a sweetheart neckline, featuring elegant pleating and a floor-length hem. She finished the look with drop earrings and a matching red manicure. Edie wore her blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style.