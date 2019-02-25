Selma Blair makes emotional red carpet appearance at the Oscars after her MS diagnosis The actress broke down in tears

On Sunday evening in Los Angeles, Selma Blair made her first appearance since announcing her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis last year and blew onlookers away at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The 46-year-old, mother-of-one looked stunning in a pink, black, lilac and mint green Ralph & Russo tulle gown and carried an embroidered stick to help her walk down the red carpet. Breaking down in tears, she told surrounding photographers: "It took a lot to come out here".

Revealing on Instagram that her cane was custom made for her with a stitched monogram and a pink diamond, she wrote: "I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So... @lyon_hearted went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through".

Selma chose to announce her diagnosis via Instagram last October. Captioning a photo, she wrote: "I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps," she wrote. "But we are doing it."

In January 2019, she once again updated her fans on Instagram with her current conditions, saying that the disease "is uncomfortable. It is a stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times. Going out, being sociable holds a heavy price. My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a god send and appreciated."

Multiple Sclerosis, often referred to as MS, is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. It typically beings between the ages of 30 and 50 and it is more common in females. Once you have been diagnosed, it stays with you for life and currently, around 100,000 people in the UK have it.