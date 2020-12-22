Selma Blair stunned fans on Monday after she shared a topless photo of herself during a trip to Palm Springs. Looking absolutely flawless, the 48-year-old beauty sacrificed wearing a top by just rocking a pair of beige flared trousers.

The snap saw the Hollywood actress hold one arm up over her head with a cane in her hand as she posed up a storm in some deserted land. Selma also made sure to protect her modesty by adding a white star GIF over herself.

In the caption, she wrote: "Impromptu shoot off the highway. Palm Springs desert. New Wyllis pants. Why ruin a great outfit with a top? I wish I may. I wish I might, I wish upon this star tonight, stay safe..."

Fans of the star rushed to applaud the picture, with one writing: "I see this picture and think she is dancing and saying, 'Secret society.'" Another remarked: "I think more of us should be as brave as you and do the same!" A third post read: "This literally makes my entire year."

However, one follower was concerned over Selma's tiny frame and asked whether it was down to her treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS). To which, the actress replied: "No. Treatment made me very puffy. I am a naturally thin person mostly.

The actress shared this stunning snap

"I don't always eat big portions now because digestion has changed and ability to keep food down. I happen to enjoy thin on me, if nourished. I wear the same clothes as always so..."

The mum-of-one was diagnosed with MS in 2018, and has since undergone treatment to help her deal with the debilitating effects of the disease.

She chose to announce her diagnosis via Instagram in 2018. Captioning a photo, Selma wrote: "I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job.

The actress revealed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it."

Multiple Sclerosis is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. It typically begins between the ages of 30 and 50 and it is more common in females. Once you have been diagnosed, it stays with you for life and currently, around 100,000 people in the UK have it.

