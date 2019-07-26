Selma Blair debuts shaved head as she continues battle with multiple sclerosis Selma was diagnosed in 2018

Selma Blair has shaved her head following her latest treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS). The Hollywood actress, who was diagnosed in 2018, has undergone a radical new treatment to help her deal with the debilitating effects of the disease. Posting a photo of her totally bald head on Instagram, Selma shared an update on her health, revealing that she has to steer clear of intimacy for the next few months because of her weakened immune system.

Posing with a yellow walking aid in a medical clinic, Selma said: "Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please."

She continued: "I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready."

"For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis?" she added, referring to her eight-year-old son, whose birthday was on Thursday.

The Cruel Intentions actress chose to announce her diagnosis via Instagram last October. Captioning a photo, she wrote: "I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it."

Multiple Sclerosis, often referred to as MS, is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. It typically beings between the ages of 30 and 50 and it is more common in females. Once you have been diagnosed, it stays with you for life and currently, around 100,000 people in the UK have it.

