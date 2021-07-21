Jada Pinkett-Smith sparks mass reaction with new interview: details The star has been married to Will Smith for more than two decades

Jada Pinkett-Smith is no stranger to controversial comments on her show, Red Table Talk, but it was another new converstation which ignited plenty of talks between her fans.

The wife of Will Smith spoke to pro-golfer, Tiger Woods, for the mini-series, A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons, just days before his famed car crash earlier this year.

After the episode aired on Tuesday, Jada took to Instagram to talk about meeting Tiger - who made headlines when he was exposed as a serial cheater in 2009 - and sparked a reaction with her comments.

"It was a really really special day. It was a dream come true," Jada said as she discussed her day of golf lessons with the superstar before adding. "He was so gentle, he was so nice."

She went on to admit: "What I enjoyed most was the conversation we had. I got to see a whole other side of tiger, he was everything I thought he'd be and more. Very rarely do we meet people we admire and that was the case."

Jada adored her time with Tiger Woods

Fans who saw the episode weighed in and commented: "The way he looks at you Jada," and, "he seems so humble," while others remarked on his accident in February and wrote: "I hope he's safely recovering and has a good mental space," with another adding: "This really made me smile."

Many were surprised at just how down-to-earth and humble he seemed, given the many headlines about him over time. The series was shot before he rolled his car earlier this year and ended up in hospital.

Tiger was involved in a car crash in February 2021

At the beginning of the episode, they addressed his crash with a message which read: "The content was captured in February, the day before Tiger had his unfortunate car accident, from which he is still recovering. With this knowledge, the deep and poignant conversations will undoubtedly resonate even more strongly with viewers. The series is being released with the blessing of Tiger and his guests."

The athlete said in a statement: "Shooting this series was some of the most fun I've ever had filming on the golf course. Each guest brought a unique perspective on life, both professionally and personally. I'm always inspired by others who are considered the best at what they do and learning about how they made it to the top."

