Tiger Woods hospitalised after serious car crash The star had to be cut from the vehicle

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods has been rushed to hospital following a serious car accident in California.

The sportsman had to be freed from the wreckage of the vehicle he was driving when he crashed in Rancho Palos Verdes at 7am on Tuesday.

According to authorities his car flipped and Tiger sustained "major damage" in the crash.

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods," the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Tiger supports his son at golf tournament in December

"Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

"The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station."

His representative, Mark Sternberg, told ESPN: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."



