Will Smith’s daughter Willow is his double in remarkable new photo The star has two children with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith’s daughter Willow is all grown up and she looks so much like her famous dad it’s incredible.

The 20-year-old featured on her mum, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Instagram page as she got matching tattoos with her mother and grandma, but it was her resemblance to Will which got everyone talking.

MORE: Will Smith shares shirtless photo and he looks so different

Jada posted several snapshots of the group receiving their unique inking and wrote: "Look what we did!!!! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit. Now I want a sleeve!!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith's sweet tribute to wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Her social media followers marvelled at the tattoos but also said Will and Willow’s look was uncanny.

"She is Will’s twin," wrote one, while another added: "She’s got her dad’s height," and many more commented on her appearance.

READ: Will Smith denies rumours he's divorcing Jada Pinkett Smith

MORE: 24 celebrities and their well-known siblings

"Those tattoos are amazing," added one fan and they inspired others to get an inking.

Willow looks so much like her dad

Will recently surprised his fans when he shared a photo of his actual twin siblings.

The Men in Black actor delighted fans with a candid snapshot alongside Harry and Ellen to wish them a happy 50th.

The group were beaming in the photo posted on Will's Instagram and he wrote, "Happy birthday Jokas," above the photo and captioned it: "My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn."

MORE: Jessica Alba regrets her tattoos: see why

The group got matching tattoos

His fans were blown away by the fact the actor's younger brother and sister could be 50 with many of them insisting it couldn't be possible.

"Hang on 50?" wrote one, while a second said they were off to Google Will's age, and a third commented: "No way!"

There were also a number of Will's social media followers who didn't even realise he had twins siblings.

The Independence Day star has an older sister, Pam, too.

Will has been married to Jada since 1997 and they also have a son, Jaden, together. The actor is a father to Trey from a previous relationship as well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.