Will Smith left his fans stunned on Monday after a new photo appeared of him online – and he looks very different.

The 52-year-old has seemingly ditched his hair dye and is now sporting grey locks in a photo posted on Instagram with close friend, Elizabeth Woods.

Elizabeth – who is the mother of Jordyn Woods – shared a snap of the pair during their joint family vacation to celebrate Will's son Jaden's 23rd birthday.

“@c.syresmith tropical birthday trip with family and friends who are family," she captioned the photo, which saw her and Will smiling widely for the camera, with the Men in Black star proudly showing off his salt and pepper hair and greying goatee.

Will's fans were quick to comment on his changing appearance, with one stunned follower writing: "Will's hair is not that grey," to which another fan responded: "I think he usually colours it."

A second wrote: "I think I missed when Will Smith got so grey." A third added: He doesn't look the same!" One follower even compared Will to Barack Obama, writing: "I love Will. I just had no idea my man's was Obama esque!"

Will's fans were shocked to see his grey hair

It was only last week that Will was rocking his usual dark locks when he left his social media followers concerned for his safety in a clip of himself at a swimming pool in Dubai.

Will was perched on the edge of the water wearing a wetsuit and at first glance, he appeared to be preparing to take a casual dip in the water. But he then explained what was going on which caused a mass reaction from his fans.

Will typically sports dark hair

"So I’m always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There’s something … weird about it," he said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water.

"Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness."

While he didn't show himself taking the plunge, it was enough to make his followers shake with fear. "That's terrifying," wrote one, and another added: "Be safe champ," and a third said: "This has just triggered my anxiety."

