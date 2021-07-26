GMB's Susanna Reid sparks reaction with post-rain selfie The star announced she is heading off on holiday

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid is getting ready to enjoy the summer as she heads off on holiday this week.

The presenter announced the news over the weekend, revealing that she would be working for a "couple of days" more, and then heading off on her summer break.

WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears during Good Morning Britain interview

"RAINY! Last couple of days @gmb tomorrow & Tuesday before the summer break but... where did the summer go?!" she captioned a picture of herself with wet hair, presumably due to Sunday's thunderstorms.

Friends and fans were quick to react, with Carol Vorderman sharing red heart emojis.

"So god damn beautiful," said another of the selfie. "Stunning," wrote a second, whilst a third remarked: "Beautiful, gorgeous, adorable woman have a good week ahead take care and stay safe."

Susanna has already been off GMB for a week, but during her week she was delighted to receive an award at the National Reality TV Awards.

Susanna's fans were delighted with the snap

GMB was named Best Talk Show at the ceremony in London on Thursday night and while the 50-year-old didn't attend in person, she shared her gratitude via Twitter.

"Congratulations to everyone at GMB for this – including Piers Morgan obvs – as viewers voted us Best Talk Show," she wrote.

The mother-of-three was inundated with congratulatory messages, with one commenting: "Congratulations to you Susanna and to you all on GMB including also Piers Morgan on winning this great award, truly well deserved, so glad to have voted."

A second added: "Well done @piersmorgan and the team well deserved. When are you coming back @piersmorgan nobody can be as good as you. Daring, honest, grilling, irritating, mythering and empathetic when you need to be."