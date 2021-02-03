Steph McGovern's surprising admission to Susanna Reid revealed The pair used to be colleagues on BBC Breakfast

Steph McGovern has revealed that she didn't tell her BBC Breakfast bosses or colleagues that she'd never done live TV before.

In fact, the down-to-earth presenter lied in order to get her former job, telling producers she had previous live experience!

Her untruth wasn't discovered until a few seconds before she went on air, the star admitted during Wednesday’s edition of her daytime show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, on Channel 4.

Steph said: "I remember when I got the job of presenting Breakfast news, I'd been asked, 'Have you ever done live TV before?' And I said yes… And I hadn't!"

WATCH: Steph McGovern 'caught out' by Anton du Beke on Packed Lunch

The mum-of-one went on: "You’ve got to blag it sometimes in life… And I told them ten seconds before we went to air."

The 38-year-old explained: "Susanna Reid said, 'Good luck' and I said 'Thanks'. She said, 'But you’ve done live TV before.' I said, 'No I haven’t,' and the director gasped in my ear!"

Steph shot to fame on BBC Breakfast

It obviously worked out all right for the star, who went on to work on the morning magazine show for eight years until 2019 before leaving the BBC for Channel 4.

Earlier this week, Steph was caught out again, this time by Strictly star Anton du Beke.

The dancer appeared her show on Monday to demonstrate how to make his chocolate cake tray bake – but there was a twist in the tale!

The star now fronts her own show, Steph's Packed Lunch, on Channel 4

Standing by his finished product, Anton remarked: "You, of course, had a slice of this - or would have had a slice of this to try, but unfortunately… you had it already. In rehearsal."

A clip was then screened which showed Steph in slow motion eating the aforementioned cake.

"Look at that!" Steph, 38, exclaimed, as she laughed along with the studio. "I've been totally caught out!"

"I mean, who eats cake in their rollers for goodness sake!" Anton joked.

