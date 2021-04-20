Susanna Reid's royal hair makeover revealed

We are still swooning over Susanna Reid's new hairdo! The brunette beauty showed off her latest hair look on Monday morning live on Good Morning Britain and we adore the vibrant change.

The 50-year-old revealed she had a whopping four inches taken off her signature brunette locks, and had some sumptuous blonde highlights weaved through for a subtle, sun-kissed vibe.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the TV star tagged the hairdresser who transformed her mane - and it's none other than Richard Ward, the Duchess of Cambridge's hair stylist. Loving that royal connection!

Celebrity hairdresser Richard has worked his magic on Kate's hair throughout the years and first gave it that regal finish with one of his epic blow-dries back in 2010.

The rest is cemented in hair history. The 'Chelsea blow dry' is still requested now at his famous salon due to Kate's well-known look and it's easy to see why. We understand why Susanna trusts no other hairdresser - she's in great hands with Richard who also caters to supermodels Elle MacPherson and Cindy Crawford's tresses.

Viewers loved Susanna's new look

Susanna always looks stunning in the mornings despite those majorly early starts and in her column for the Mail in 2019, she opened up about her beauty routine, and admitted she wouldn't want to go on air without her "armour" on.

Susanna's hairdresser also styles the Duchess of Cambridge's hair

The mother-of-three explained: "Makeup gives me a mask to help me do my job," she admits. "I also have a weekly spray tan and dye my roots fortnightly. It's a case of faking it to make it, and I'm ok with that. I'm all for making ourselves look good – as long as we feel good too."

