Captain Sir Tom Moore's family are 'hurt' by cruel Barbados comments The 100-year-old made a huge impact in the last year of his life

The grieving family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have been affected by comments made about their final family trip to Barbados.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Piers Morgan hit out at critics of the holiday – which occurred before strict travel restrictions came into force – and revealed the full extent to which their comments have hurt Sir Tom's loved ones.

MORE: Celebrities pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore following his death aged 100

"Let's talk about the trolls who have been mocking and abusing Captain Tom and his family before and after he died – it's still going on – for that trip that they took," he began.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan hits out at critics of Captain Sir Tom Moore

"You know Hannah [Tom's daughter] told me about how it hurt them. It hurt them at a time when – at their darkest moment with their dad, their granddad. You just added a little bit more despair and misery and hurt onto what they were suffering as a family.

MORE: Captain Tom Moore dies aged 100 following COVID-19 battle

"I hope you can live with yourselves. I really do, because it was despicable and the very worst of this country is some of the stuff that I read on Twitter and social media in the last few days."

Captain Sir Tom pictured with his daughter Hannah

He continued: "The Prime Minister rightly came out and condemned it. We have to do something about this. That people think it's ok to abuse the likes of Captain Tom and his family after they raised £39million for this country, for the NHS.

MORE: Captain Tom Moore has best reaction to the Queen's knighthood - watch heartwarming video

"They think they can abuse Marcus Rashford and black footballers. They think they can do this with impunity and not have to suffer the consequences, and never think about the misery that they inflict on their targets.

The 100-year-old passed away shortly after being admitted to hospital with COVID 19

"Well I can tell you, you inflicted it on the Moore family in their darkest moment. You really did make it worse, and I think that is despicable."

MORE: The Queen sends condolences to Captain Sir Tom Moore's family

Captain Sir Tom fulfilled a life-long dream shortly before Christmas when he went on a holiday with his family to Barbados. The trip was arranged courtesy of British Airways and Visit Barbados by way of thanking Tom for his remarkable achievement.

Captain Sir Tom pictured with his family

The Moores flew out to the Caribbean Island on 11 December before strict coronavirus travel rules came into force in the UK.

In a post on Twitter, Captain Tom shared a picture of himself smiling as he sat inside the plane just before take-off.

In a message, he said a trip to Barbados had ticked another adventure off his bucket list and thanked organisers for making it happen.

He fulfilled a life-long dream when he flew to Barbados

Captain Tom wrote: "I never thought that, at the age of 100, I would get to travel again. I'm so grateful to everyone who has made this possible.

"The support I have been shown in 2020 has given me renewed energy and today I get to tick something off my bucket list.

"With sincere thanks to @visitBarbados &@British_airways #CaptainTomsBucketList #BAHero #VisitBarbados #Gifted."