Susanna Reid pokes fun at her appearance as she gets COVID-19 vaccine The Good Morning Britain star had her first jab on Friday

Susanna Reid has joined a long list of celebrities who have shared their experiences of getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Good Morning Britain star attended St Thomas' Hospital in London on Friday and posted a snap of herself being vaccinated on Instagram.

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid's gorgeous house with sons is so homely – see inside

However, while she thanked her nurse Kamilah, she couldn't resist poking fun at her appearance in the photo, mainly her unruly hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Edwina Currie tells Susanna Reid she is not Piers Morgan

Captioning the snap – which saw her sporting a face mask, a T-shirt with "Vintage 1970" emblazoned across the front and a pair of jeans – Susanna wrote: "JABBED! Thanks Kamilah & everyone at St Thomas’ Hospital vaccination centre. Didn’t see Boris. Do need a haircut."

Susanna was, of course, referring to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, who also headed to St Thomas' on Friday – the same hospital where he was treated for coronavirus in April last year – to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Fans of Susanna quickly flocked to the comment section of her post to commend her on having the jab.

MORE: Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh react to Piers Morgan's GMB exit

RELATED: GMB stars' homes REVEALED: Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins & more

Susanna received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

"Congratulations... I couldn’t look either when I had mine done, love the shirt," wrote one follower. "Well done, Susanna. You're amazing," said another.

A third added: "Congrats on getting vaccinated that’s amazing!! Still can’t believe you are 50 don’t look it."

One fan admitted they were happy to see Susanna had finally received her first dose after previously postponing her appointment due to work commitments. "Glad you have had it done. I was concerned when you said you had postponed it because of GMB," they wrote.

Susanna is now presenting GMB with Ben Shephard after Piers Morgan exit

Susanna's hospital visit comes after she had an on-air clash with Edwina Currie on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old was passionately speaking out about the government's failures during the pandemic on GMB, when Edwina called her out for not letting her speak, telling her "you are not Piers".

As Susanna criticised some of the decisions made by Boris Johnson in the past year, Edwina tried to speak but was interrupted by the presenter, who continued to state her case.

"Susanna, Susanna, you are not Piers, so give me a chance," Edwina said via video link.

Reacting to what the former Conservative MP had said, Susanna quickly clarified: "Sorry, it has nothing to do… Edwina Currie, it has nothing to do with whether I am Piers or not, these are facts which meant that we have this devastating death toll."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.