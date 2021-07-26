Jamie Lynn Spears shares surprising message with fans amid Britney Spears conservatorship case Jamie Lynn has had enough

Jamie Lynn Spears has hit back at fans amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship.

In recent weeks, fans of the singer have taken to criticizing Jamie Lynn and her family, including mom Lynne and father Jamie, for their behavior over the past 13 years.

Now, mom-of-two Jamie Lynn has called on everyone to "stop reaching" and learn the "facts".

"I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway," she captioned a snap of her with her two daughters.

"Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin'. Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol."

The relationship between Britney, 39, and 30-year-old Jamie Lynn came under scrutiny in recent weeks after Britney spoke for the first time in a public court regarding her 13-year conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn shared her frustrations with fans

She made several bombshell claims about the “abusive” conservatorship, and said she wanted to "sue" her family.

"It’s enough and it makes no sense at all,” Britney said in court. “I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

She made no mention of Jamie Lynn specifically.

The Toxic star with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James

After Britney's heartbreaking statement Jamie addressed those asking her to speak up about the issue.

"Now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I need to say," Jamie shared.

She spoke about her relationship with her sister and how it rose above everything else going on: "I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born, I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister."

She also stated how she wanted to remain in her sister's life as her sister and "an aunt to those boys" rather than someone who needed to provide advice on how she should lead her life.

