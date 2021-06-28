Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence with emotional speech

Jamie Lynn Spears finally broke her silence regarding her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship and the way it had affected her life in an emotional message.

MORE: Britney Spears reveals the truth about her Instagram posts at court hearing

After Britney's heartbreaking statement in front of a judge regarding her conservatorship and how it had seemingly ruined her life, several celebrities made statements of support. This is Jamie's first time doing so since the speech.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Framing Britney Spears documentary trailer

In a message she posted to her Instagram stories, Jamie finally addressed those asking her to speak up about the issue.

"Now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I need to say."

MORE: Justin Timberlake breaks silence on Britney Spears's shocking conservatorship battle

RELATED: Britney Spears reveals she felt 'embarrassed' by documentary of her life – 'I cried for two weeks'

She spoke about her relationship with her sister and how it rose above everything else going on. "I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born, I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister."

Jamie addressed her sister's conservatorship in an emotional statement on her Instagram stories

She also stated how she wanted to remain in her sister's life as her sister and "an aunt to those boys" rather than someone who needed to provide advice on how she should lead her life.

"I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before."

MORE: Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears after documentary backlash

RELATED: Fans have a mixed response to BBC's new Britney Spears documentary

She even referenced the #FreeBritney trend, that took off years ago and regained momentum following her sister's confession. "But I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after. Note that."

The Zoey 101 actress mentioned how proud she was of her sister for using her voice and requesting new counsel, which she says she'd suggested many years ago in person.

Jamie talked about how her bond with her sister remained that of "sisters" and she only wanted her happiness

Britney's statement shocked the world, since it was the first time people had heard her speaking so candidly about the negative effects of her conservatorship.

Pleading the judge to end her conservatorship, she'd said: "I want changes, and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes."

"I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.