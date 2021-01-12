Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn makes rare comment about their relationship She wanted to set the record straight

Britney Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, gave fans a glimpse into their sibling relationship on Tuesday when she was forced to defend it on Instagram.

The Zoey 101 actress, 29, fought back after someone suggested she didn't speak to her sister, 39, and a discussion on a celebrity fan site sparked quite the reaction from followers too.

Jamie made a joke after Nylon magazine shared a throwback photo of Britney and her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. She commented: "My parents. Divorce is hard."

But social media then imploded with people wondering if she even has a relationship with her.

"Does jamie actually speak to her sister or does she just stan her on insta like the rest of us?" a fan asked.

Jamie was quick to quip: "I talk with my sis and also make comments I find funny on Instagram. Strangely, I’m capable of doing both ha."

Jamie commented on the throwback photo of Britney and Justin

She added: "I love my sis and I don’t know why people find that so hard to accept."

Other fans waded in on the debate and commended Jamie Lynn for sticking up for her sister.

"I always find it supremely weird that people claim to know, on "good authority", what is happening behind closed doors with their favorite celebs," wrote one.

"People living in a deluded reality, and it's very sad to witness. I admire you for sticking up for yourself and your family."

Jamie has a family of her own

The sisters keep their relationship mainly out of the spotlight, but Britney does give her fans a glimpse into her private life from time to time.

She recently shared a beautiful photo in nature after she was reunited with her boyfriend, Sam Ashgari following his battle with COVID-19.

Fortunately, neither Britney or her two teenage sons contracted the virus as Sam caught it before they could get infected.

