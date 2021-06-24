Justin Timberlake breaks silence on Britney Spears's shocking conservatorship battle The former couple dated from 1998 until 2002

Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears following her 30-minute address at her conservatorship court hearing on Wednesday.

The Toxic singer pleaded with Judge Brenda Penny to end her 13-year conservatorship and made a number of shocking revelations, including that she has been forced to have an IUD to prevent her having any more children.

MORE: Britney Spears reveals the truth about her Instagram posts at court hearing

Loading the player...

WATCH: Framing Britney Spears documentary trailer

Taking to Twitter, Justin wrote: "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good or bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what's happening to her is just not right."

READ: Britney Spears reveals she felt 'embarrassed' by documentary of her life – 'I cried for two weeks'

MORE: 17 shortest celebrity marriages: JLo, Elisabeth Moss, Cher and more

The NSYNC star continued: "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for."

Justin has publicly shown his support for ex Britney

Justin concluded with a message of support on behalf of him and his wife, Jessica Biel. "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time," he wrote. "We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

READ: Britney Spears makes rare comments about sons - 'I must have done something right'

MORE: Britney Spears' $7.4million home is an Italian-inspired palace – see inside

The Toxic star with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James

Justin is by no means the only famous face to speak out in favour of the singer. Mariah Carey tweeted, "We love you Britney!! Stay strong." Khloe Kardashian wrote: "No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better." And Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared: "Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy."

READ: Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears after documentary backlash

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen, Sarah Jessica Parker, Vera Wang, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna showed their solidarity by using the Free Britney hashtag.

Britney's father, Jamie Spears

During the hearing on Wednesday, Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship, stating that he father controlled her "100,000 per cent" and that she wanted the arrangement to end. "I am traumatised," she said, speaking to the judge virtually. "I just want my life back."

Jamie Spears was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008. The order was originally granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health.

Read more HELLO! US stories here