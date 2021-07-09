Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears shocks fans with surprising new announcement

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn has shocked fans by releasing the title of her new memoir, and it's a rip from one of Britney's most famous songs, Baby One More Time.

I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out will tell Jamie's life from her childhood as the younger sister of one of the world's biggest pop stars, to her time on Disney's Zoey 101 and falling pregnant at the age of 16.

"In this intimate memoir, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears tells her unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family," the synopsis reads.

"She shares never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable," it continues.

"Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story. Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life. And why her family is just like any other family."

Jamie has rarely spoken about growing up in the Spears' family, and even less about her sister's controversial conservatorship which she has been under for 13 years.

Jamie (bottom) as a teenager with her sister and mom Lynne

However, amid the ongoing legal concerns surrounding Britney, Jamie Lynn recently broke her silence regarding the way it had affected her life in an emotional message.

After Britney's heartbreaking statement in front of a judge regarding how it had seemingly ruined her life, Jamie finally addressed those asking her to speak up about the issue.

"Now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I need to say," Jamie shared.

Jamie addressed her sister's conservatorship in an emotional statement on her Instagram stories

She spoke about her relationship with her sister and how it rose above everything else going on: "I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born, I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister."

She also stated how she wanted to remain in her sister's life as her sister and "an aunt to those boys" rather than someone who needed to provide advice on how she should lead her life.

"I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before," she added.

The Toxic star with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James

Britney's statement shocked the world, since it was the first time people had heard her speaking so candidly about the negative effects of her conservatorship.

Pleading the judge to end her conservatorship, she'd said: "I want changes, and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." "I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money."

