You'd imagine that someone like Kaley Cuoco, a household name with multiple successful TV shows under her belt, would have seen and experienced it all.

SEE: Kaley Cuoco unveils minimalist kitchen as she welcomes new family member

However, just like any of us, she has her moments of being left starstruck and ecstatic during random encounters with other fellow celebrities.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares exciting career news

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram Stories which showed her looking absolutely radiant as she couldn't stop smiling after a random encounter.

Kaley was out shopping when she ran into two other funny ladies of Hollywood, actresses Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco stuns in black to celebrate joyous milestone with husband Karl Cook

"When you're out and about and randomly run into your 2 fav actors and have a 3 way fan girl session for 20 mins," she wrote on the picture, adding stickers to highlight the moment.

Kaley's random encounter with Beanie and Sarah is the kind of collab Hollywood dreams of

However, it's clear that the admiration was mutual when Sarah shared the photo on her own Instagram Story with a loving caption for Kaley.

"Literally obsessed with you @kaleycuoco (you should win 5,000 emmys for @flightattendantonmax)," she wrote, which Kaley reposted with a "too busy crying" sticker.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco is her sister's twin in rare family photo

READ: Kaley Cuoco has the best reaction to the Friends reunion

The Big Bang Theory actress has been on an absolute roll as of late, recently celebrating a big career-related achievement.

Kaley shared the ecstasy of scoring her first Emmy nomination

Kaley shared videos with her fans showing her early morning reaction to the Primetime Emmy Award nominations, which saw her score her first ever nod for Outstanding Lead Actress for The Flight Attendant.

"I have no voice to say how happy I am!" she said in the video with a scratchy voice. She posted another clip as well, reacting to the Outstanding Comedy Series category, which also saw her show garner a nomination.

While Kaley has received several awards and nominations for her previous work, most notably The Big Bang Theory, her lead role on The Flight Attendant has brought her the most acclaim of her career.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.