Kaley Cuoco is her sister's twin in rare family photo The sisters are both actresses

Kaley Cuoco is very close with her sister, Briana, although the sisters rarely share pictures together. But in a rare family shot, the Big Bang Theory star was convinced they were twins.

The twosome posed with their "love", musician Jonathan Bluth, who is a friend of both the girls in a serene night-time shot next to a beautiful lit-up arch.

And Kaley asked the question that was surely on everyone's lips when she captioned the post: "Also are me and @bricuoco twins?!"

Briana is Kaley's younger sister, and other than their gorgeous hairstyles, they look so alike.

They're even alike in their career path, as Briana is also an actress, and made some guest appearance in Kaley's latest hit series, The Flight Attendant.

Back in April, Kaley posed with Briana and their parents, and it was her mum that the 8 Simple Rules star took after.

The actress shared several snaps of her family, and in the first, they were all wrapped up warm in the night air. Kaley and her mother both had on face masks, but had pulled them down to smile for the camera – and they were the splitting image of each other.

Kaley thought she and her sister could be twins!

The next three shots showed the family eating together and featured a selfie of the actress and her mum before solo pics of her sister and dad.

Kaley didn't caption her snaps, but used gifs for each member of the family, including one of a note being written that said: "Love mom."

The 35-year-old recently caused a stir when she posed with a friend on an airplane to celebrate her good friend's birthday.

Kaley posed with a drink in her hand while wearing oversized shades as she posed alongside the birthday girl.

Paying tribute to her friend in the caption, she said: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN THAT IS @jamiemakeup!

The star also takes after her mum

"You are the funniest human on earth, the sweetest, the most generous, always thinking of others, coolest, most adorable birthday girl, and I love you and all our adventures together!! Cheers, James!!!!! You deserve it all!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Cute photo Kaley!" while another wrote: "This is beautiful!" A third added: "Great wine choice!"

Kaley lives in a $12million mansion in LA with husband Karl Cook, and recently posted a number of loved-up pictures of the pair relaxing at home – much to the delight of fans.

Their Hidden Hills mansion has been home since 2020, and features everything from a huge backyard with a swimming pool and Jacuzzi, as well as a home bar.

