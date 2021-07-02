Kaley Cuoco stuns in black to celebrate joyous milestone with husband Karl Cook The Flight Attendant star shared a throwback on Instagram

Kaley Cuoco marked a very special occasion with her husband Karl Cook this week – their third wedding anniversary!

The Flight Attendant star looked gorgeous rocking a plunging black dress on the streets of New York City, in a sweet throwback photo alongside her spouse.

LOOK: Kaley Cuoco's $12million mansion with husband Karl is off the charts

In the black and white image, Kaley threw up peace signs as she put on an animated display next to Karl, who looked dapper in a checked blazer and shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco marries Karl Cook

Kaley didn't say when the photo was taken, but it could well be a throwback to the couple's early days of dating.

Captioning the snap, she penned: "NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married!

"Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"

MORE: Kaley Cuoco looks like a blonde bombshell after gorgeous hair transformation

MORE: Kaley Cuoco stuns in beautiful all-black look

Kaley shared this throwback on Instagram

Karl acknowledged Kaley's playful jab in his own anniversary tribute, writing: "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!"

Many fans took to the comments section to congratulate the pair and brand them "couple goals", including some famous faces.

"Kaley – everyone LOVES you, that's why he's stayed married to you. It's you," comedian and chat show host Chelsea Handler replied.

Kaley and Karl married in 2018

Karl proposed to Kaley in December 2017 with a mesmerising teardrop engagement ring. The huge pear-shaped diamond is surrounded by dazzling pave diamonds, and the delicate band is also filled with bright gems.

The couple wed just six months later in a romantic outdoor ceremony that included a horseshoe floral installation. Their reception was just as lavish with monogrammed burger buns, a shoeshine station and a beauty room from Sephora for guests to refresh throughout the day.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.