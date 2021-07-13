Kaley Cuoco looks radiant as she shares exciting news with fans The actress celebrated a major achievement

Kaley Cuoco woke up like this, and she's here to celebrate as she shared a video giving fans an insight into a major milestone in her career.

The actress shared a couple of videos on her Instagram which showed her reaction to the Primetime Emmy Award nominations on Tuesday morning in her gorgeous home.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares exciting career news

Kaley started the day off on her laptop, tuning in to the live reveal of the nominees for this year's Emmy Awards. She reacted to the announcement of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, which saw her score a nod for her performance in The Flight Attendant.

As her name was read out, she gasped and started laughing as the person recording her video congratulated her. She wore an oversized blue sweatshirt and spotted pajamas, a fresh-faced and monumental start to the day.

Kaley plays the character of Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant

"I have no voice to say how happy I am!" she said in the video with a scratchy voice. She posted another video as well reacting to the Outstanding Comedy Series category, which also saw her show garner a nomination.

"First timer over here," she wrote in the caption with a crying emoji. "Thank you @televisionacad for a moment I will never forget. 9 nods for team @flightattendantonmax. Thank you thank you to my entire flight crew!!!! Surreal."

Several fans and celebrities congratulated her for her big achievement, including Lisa Rinna, who wrote, "SO DESERVED!!!!!!!!" Her sister, Briana, who also has a supporting role on the show, commented, "the proudest sister over here. I love you sis!!!" with crying emojis of her own.

The actress has received incredible recognition for this particular role, including a SAG Award nod

While Kaley has received several awards and nominations for her previous work, most notably The Big Bang Theory, her lead role on The Flight Attendant has brought her the most acclaim of her career.

So far, the actress has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics' Choice Award for her performance as Cassie Bowden. This is her first nomination for a Primetime Emmy.

