Kaley Cuoco unveils minimalist kitchen as she welcomes new family member The actress lives in Hidden Hills

If you're a little bit obsessed with Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook's beautiful home, then you're going to want to see the new photos she shared in honour of her new family member – pet dog Larry.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco's $12million mansion with husband Karl is off the charts

As she introduced her Instagram fans to her 9-year-old mastiff, the Flight Attendant actress posted a series of pictures around her modern property, and we're in love with her kitchen and dining areas.

One snap showed Karl cooking in the kitchen as Larry lay on the wooden floor nearby. The equestrian was stirring a spoon into a bowl on top of the marble-topped island unit where a stainless steel sink is positioned.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco's insane home gym at $12million mansion

The cupboards are mostly white with gold handles, while some have glass panels displaying the couple's plain white kitchenware.

Lots of natural light is provided by large windows at the back of the space and double doors at the end of the open-plan dining area, which could be seen as Kaley and Karl cuddled their pet pooch.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco's home is practically one giant cinema – even her bathroom

PHOTOS: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom transformed two family homes for baby Daisy

Kaley shared a series of photos of her new rescue dog, Larry

There are wooden vaulted ceilings with a pendant light hanging overhead, and another sap shows wooden dining chairs surrounding the table – a more traditional style than the modern clear stools positioned at the island unit.

The couple posed for snaps inside their modern kitchen

"When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed. Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)" Kaley captioned the post.

The Big Bang Theory actress and her husband bought the $12million mansion in the Hidden Hills retreat of Los Angeles in 2020. Since then, Kaley has shared several peeks inside the space, which features a home bar in the living room, a giant outdoor pool and a gym inside the garage.

The Flight Attendant star bought the property in 2020

When she was designing her new home, the star told House Beautiful that the modern interiors are very different from her former "eclectic" home.

"As you get older, I think you just start liking different things and different styles," Kaley said of her changing taste. "Maybe you liked one thing at one point, but [my style] is definitely much more minimalistic than it used to be."

READ: Kelly Clarkson's new singleton home has an epic pool made for parties

Read more HELLO! US stories here