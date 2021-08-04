Taylor Swift's emotional tribute to Simone Biles had the most unexpected fan reaction Look what you made her do

Taylor Swift is clearly a fan of the Olympics and a big supporter of the US team, especially newly minted bronze medalist Simone Biles.

The singer recently narrated a beautiful tribute to the athlete ahead of her performance on the balance beam for NBC, which Simone reacted to with, "I'm crying, how special. I love you @taylorswift13," on Twitter.

However, Taylor's emotional response sparked the kind of fan reaction that no one really saw coming.

She tweeted, "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

While most had teary-eyed reactions, several of her fans, dubbed "Swifties," responded to the Love Story singer's tweet by making viral meme edits out of an old picture of her bent over while at a photoshoot.

Taylor's fans edited her into the Olympics

Many of her fans inserted the photo into pictures of Olympic events, such as featuring her at the starting line of a race or the top of an uneven bars routine.

One fan shared a compilation of Taylor edits performing gymnastics events, writing, "Taylor look you competed in the olympics too."

Another posted similar images, showing her in the middle of a weightlifting routine and even on top of a table tennis table, writing, "I mean you were there too so you would know."

The memes elicited a strong reaction from the rest of her followers, with one commenting, "Plsss the way she might ACTUALLY see this and realise how unhinged we are as a fandom."

She was edited into several events, including gymnastics and weightlifting

One fan even tweeted, "And she won the gold medal," in response to one of the images, to which another said, "AS SHE SHOULD."

Taylor hasn't reacted to the memes yet, but she does maintain a close connection with her fandom through her intimate and warm music and behavior.

