10 multi-million dollar celebrity homes that will blow your mind: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, more

The perks of being an A-lister usually entail exclusive parties, luxury travel, and seriously enviable property portfolios.

The mortgage experts at money.co.uk not only can tell you about the best megamansions in your area, but they've also analysed the crème de la crème of celebrity pads. From Taylor Swift's coastal home to Beyoncé and Jay Z's hilltop megamansion, these not-so-humble abodes total up to almost $700million.

10. Taylor Swift's $30million house

Taylor Swift's 1934 Georgian revival estate is the stuff dreams are made of. It has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms and plenty of space to entertain guests.

Plus, the coastal location means that the views outside of the house are just as magical as the amazing interiors.

9. Kylie Jenner's $36.5million house

To call Kylie Jenner's Holmby Hills home a holiday resort would be no exaggeration as it has everything you could possibly need for a paradise getaway.

With seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 20 parking spaces, a bar, games room, home cinema, a chef's kitchen and a swimming pool that runs through the house - this property offers Kylie the perfect setting to entertain guests and throw her famously lavish events. If that wasn't enough, she also owns two guest apartments as part of the home, where friends and family can stay over.

8. Ellen DeGeneres' $45million house

Bringing a touch of Italian flair to California, Ellen DeGeneres' 13-acre estate is a Tuscan-inspired oasis, originally designed by the architect Wallace Frost in the 1930s.

The villa includes plenty of amenities to provide tranquillity, including nine fireplaces, multiple libraries, two pools and a tennis court. Plus, the neighbours include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Oprah!

7. Tiger Woods' $54.5million house

Tiger's custom-built haven in Florida has an ocean backdrop - and the best place to soak up those views is from its glass-fronted elevator.

Making the most of the outdoors is at the core of this mansion's design, and it features a basketball/tennis court, 100-ft lap pool, 60-ft diving pool, spa, four putting greens, a putting studio, and a running track.

6. Tom Cruise's $59million house

Tom Cruise's Colorado mansion makes the most of the scenic mountain views on the outskirts of Telluride with floor-to-ceiling windows that span the 10,000 square foot home.

Its timber walls and native stone chiminea give the home a rustic charm, while its private trail system, hockey, tennis, basketball and private motocross track provide plenty of entertainment for the star.

5. Angelina Jolie's $61million house

Angelina Jolie's chateau in the South of France takes the fairy tale fantasy of living in a castle to a whole new level with 1000 acres of land surrounded by a moat.

It has its own vineyard, 35 bedrooms, a banquet hall, swimming pool, and even 'his and hers' gyms!

4. Jay-Z and Beyoncé's $88million house

One of our favourite Hollywood power couples, Jay-Z and Beyoncé live in an epic Bel Air mansion.

It has four outdoor swimming pools, a fully equipped spa, basketball court and of course, a 15-car garage – wow!

3. George Lucas' $100million house

The mesmerising 'Skywalker Ranch' gained its name in honour of George Lucas' iconic movie series, and boasts a traditional-style mansion on a large 26-acre estate.

With a 300-seat theatre, vineyard, outdoor swimming pool, farm animals, and bees for manufacturing honey, there is certainly no danger of the iconic movie maker being bored while at home.

2. George Clooney's $100million house

It’s no surprise that George and Amal Clooney's 'Villa Oleandra' in Laglio, Italy is one of the most expensive celebrity homes around - and it's also where their love story first began!

Perfectly positioned on the banks of Lake Como, its ornate features and authentic beauty dazzle from the inside out. Of course, no A-list home would be complete without an array of modern features, including a gym, pool, tennis courts, pizza room and outdoor theatre.

1. Bill Gates' $125million house

After seven years in the making, Bill Gates' mega-mansion 'Xanadu 2.0', takes the top spot at a whopping $125 million!

There has been no expense spared with this mind-blowing home as it has golden sand that's been imported from a Caribbean Island, famous artwork hanging on every wall, a man-made stream filled with salmon, and even a giant trampoline room. When can we move in?

