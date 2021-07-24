Taylor Swift shocks fans as she drops new project for special reason Thank you Taylor!

Taylor Swift fans have been left over the moon as the singer-songwriter dropped a new song to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her album Folklore.

The superstar took to social media on Saturday to share that she was releasing the original version of The Lakes, a bonus track from the Grammy-winning album.

"It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side eye you cause no one is around," the 31-year-old tweeted.

Taylor dropped the original version of the bonus track

"To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of The Lakes."

She concluded: "Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine and the stories we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore."

Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, and Augustine are all characters from the songs on the album, which was a surprise release in the middle of the pandemic.

Taylor revealed the new project on social media

Betty, Inez and James are also the names of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children, and the pair allowed her to announce the name of their third daughter - Betty - with the song.

Taylor had previously sampled the voice of their eldest, James, for Gorgeous, on the 2017 album Reputation.

To celebrate the anniversary of the album, Taylor has also released limited edition merchandise, tweeting: "Folklore is one year old tomorrow and we’re tossing all our pennies in the pool for the new anniversary collection! available for 72 HOURS."

Folklore was released on 24 July 2020

Taylor won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys, securing her a place in the record books as the first ever female artist to bag the award three times.

She also won for Fearless in 2010 and 1989 in 2016.

She later dropped a second album, Evermore, in December 202

