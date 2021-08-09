Pierce Brosnan melts hearts with rare tribute to wife Keely Shaye Smith The couple have been married for 20 years

Pierce Brosnan couldn't be happier. The actor has celebrated his landmark 20th wedding anniversary with wife Keely Shaye Smith - and it's clear he's still head over heels for his bride.

Pierce, 68, took to Instagram in celebration of the occasion and shared two side-by-side photos; one from towards the start of their marriage and a second more recent snapshot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa celebrates nearly 25 years of marriage to Mark Consuelos in video montage

"Happy anniversary my darling Keely, my love forever grows with you…," Pierce wrote, adding two emojis - a four-leaf clover and a red love heart.

The couple's fans and famous friends were quick to offer their congratulations. "Happy happy Anniversary, lovebirds!" wrote Rita Wilson, who has been married to Tom Hanks since 1988, while Bleusalt founder Lyndie Benson added: "Happiest Anniversary to the best of the best!"

"Congratulations to you both. So inspiring!" one fan shared as another joked: “Looks like you two have a great… Bond!”

Keely also took to social media to celebrate the landmark anniversary. She chose to share a photo from the couple's wedding day, along with a sweet dedication to her husband. "Still the one!" she wrote. "Happy 20th wedding anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial Thank you for the gift of your love and friendship. The world is more beautiful with you in it! 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001."

Pierce and Keely first met in 1994 and went on to marry at Ballintubber Abbey in his native Ireland in 2001. Together they share two sons; Dylan, 24, and Paris, 20.

It is the film star's second marriage. In 1980, he tied the knot with Cassandra Harris and together they welcomed a son, Sean, who has followed in his father's footsteps and entered the world of acting. Pierce also adopted Cassandra's children, Charlotte and Chris, following the death of their father, Dermot Harris in 1986.

Heartbreakingly, Pierce lost both Cassandra and Charlotte to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 at the age of 43, having been married to Pierce for 11 years. Charlotte lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.