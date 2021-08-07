Miranda Lambert wows in flirty pink bikini during waterside date with husband The singer was married to Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert made a gorgeous fashion statement in a pretty bikini which her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was bound to approve of.

The country music star - who was married to Blake Shelton for four years - shared some vacation snapshots on her Instagram stories, and included a gorgeous image of her wearing some coral-coloured swimwear.

Miranda showed off her tanned and toned physique as she relaxed with Brendan and revealed they were soaking up the sun on the Chattahoochee River in America.

Her hubby also posted an image of his famous wife wearing the two-piece with a cute coverup.

The images come just days after Miranda made a confidence confession while sharing a snippet from her new music video for her first-ever remix.

Miranda thanked her brother Luke for giving her the "confidence" to put a dance spin on her song Tequila Does (Telemitry remix).

Miranda and her husband were enjoying the river

She received an outpouring of love for the video and it was a sure-fire hit with her fans.

The singer married her police officer husband, Brendan, in 2019 after meeting on Good Morning America.

Miranda was performing with her band, The Pistol Annies, and he was working on set.

"My husband was doing security there for the show," she later revealed to the New York Times. "My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back."

Brendan posted a series of photos including one of Miranda in a bikini and coverup

They tied the knot after just three months of dating but have made their marriage a success.

Her ex, Blake, has also moved on and recently made his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, his wife.

The couple said 'I do' on Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, where he built his own chapel as a declaration of his love to Gwen.

