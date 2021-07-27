Reese Witherspoon posts incredibly rare photo with husband for heartfelt reason The couple have been married since 2011

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, surprised fans with a snapshot together as the Legally Blonde actress paid an emotional tribute to him.

The star shared a beautiful beach photo on Instagram on Tuesday for a celebratory reason and accompanied the image with a heartfelt caption.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon makes fans swoon with gorgeous swimsuit selfie

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful, passionate, curious husband who is obsessed with competitive gravel racing, Trager BBQs, eating crazy healthy foods (like MCT oil and athletic greens) the best tattoos artists, sunset drives and sports," she wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's marks special occassion with throwback bikini video

"Literally All of the Sports (especially Pickle Ball… want him to explain it?) No one loves your family or friends more than you JT. So excited to celebrate you today!"

Her fans adored the image in which they were hugging one another with a stunning beach backdrop.

SEE: Reese Witherspoon's throwback Girl Scout photo is incredible

MORE: Reese Witherspoon wears the perfect spring dress while relaxing in her garden

Reese's social media followers wrote: "Couple goals!! So gorgeous," and, "too cute," while others marvelled at their location.

Reese wished Jim a happy birthday

The couple have been married since 2011, and they have one son, Tennessee, together. Reese was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, and they share children, Deacon and Ava.

Reese and her talent agent husband marked their tenth anniversary earlier this year

SHOP: Reese Witherspoon twins with her niece in matching looks that are so perfect for summer

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shows off hallway inside $16million mansion – and it never ends

The mom-of-three once again gushed about him with loving words.

Reese and Jim share her youngest son Tennessee

"Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby," she wrote. "What a special day with all of our dear friends.

"Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures… figuring out this crazy world together."

She finished her message by adding: "Here's to many more days in the sun! I [heart emoji] you, JT!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.