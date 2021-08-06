Michael Strahan and Maria Menounos have sweetest online exchange - fans react The GMA host was full of confidence

Michael Strahan has a legion of loyal fans and admirers and it turns out TV personality, Maria Menounos, is one of them.

The Good Morning America star proved his confidence was brimming with an Instagram post in which he asked his followers to rate him on his 'coolness'.

Michael looked handsome in a blazer and orange T-shirt as he spoke to the camera. "On a scale of one through ten as far as coolness," he said. "I think I'm a ten. I'm cool to myself. I kinda think that's all that matters."

He then posed the question to his fans and wrote: "How cool would you rate me on a scale of 1-10? 10 being the highest…#cooldad."

His fans flooded the TV personality with compliments and commented: "Of course you are a TEN Michael! The coolest!!" and, "I think you’re a 10 too my favorite NY GIANT". But Maria took it one step further and wrote: "11!!!!!"

Her comment received plenty of likes, indicating fans enjoyed their cute exchange.

Michael gave himself a ten out of ten for coolness - Maria gave him an 11!

The former E! News presenter has co-hosted with Michael in the past and stood in for Kelly Ripa on a number of occasions on Live with Kelly and Michael, before Ryan Seacrest took over from the former baller.

The pair's connection is purely platonic, however, as Maria has been happily married to her husband, Kevin Undergaro, since 2017.

Michael and Maria have a fun friendship

They've been in a relationship since 1998, but Kevin only proposed to Maria in 2016 on The Howard Stern Show.

Maria has previously declared it was love-at-first-sight with her husband but they've had their fair share of hardships, including her battle with a brain tumour.

Maria has been with her husband since 1998

But she told Closer that her health crisis only strengthened her desire to be with Kevin and for them to work on starting a family together.

"I realized that my health has to be first and that life is really short," she added before revealing they were navigating a pregnancy using a surrogate.

