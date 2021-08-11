Strictly's Karen Hauer leaves fans speechless after going Instagram official with new boyfriend The Strictly star confirmed her new romance in July

Karen Hauer has met her match! The Strictly Come Dancing star has taken to social media to share a workout video with her new man, fitness professional Jordan Jones Williams.

After making their debut as a couple at a performance of the Him & Me show in July, the professional dancer is now sharing posts on social media with her new partner.

The latest video sees the lovebirds looking very much in sync as they do a couple's workout while spending a little extra time together. Towards the end of the clip, the pair were seen joking and embracing each other.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Great workout will do it one of these days. Doubt it will look so smooth though. So happy you are in a happy place again." Another said: "You're so in sync wow!! & the ending, you're iconic." A third post read: "Looks like you've found your match."

Last month, Karen revealed she has ruled out dating any of her fellow Strictly Come Dancing professionals in the future. The 39-year-old has previously been married to fellow dancers Matthew Hauer and later her Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton.

Appearing on Loose Women, Karen - who ended her relationship with opera singer David Webb towards the end of last year - confessed she would be looking to meet the man of her dreams away from her professional field. "No dancers, goodnight, bye! No more dancers," she shared. "I hope they don't dance, none of them."

Karen and Kevin continued to work together on Strictly after their split

Despite this, Karen made it clear she still believes love is a "beautiful thing" and that she has learnt a lot throughout her relationships. In June, however, Karen did hint that a new romance could be on the horizon following the "tough time" she faced after splitting from David in 2020.

"You know, relationships happen and it's just life," she told HELLO!. "[I was] working out and doing a lot of meditation, I surrounded myself with positivity and things that helped me a lot. I was comfortable and I felt okay with being on my own after a while.

"It was tough, but I'm happy, I'm happy and in a good place, and it was all down to the good work I was doing in the background that nobody really sees, you know, that is not shown on Instagram."

She then teased: "No, [dating's] not off the cards", before adding coyly: "You'll know…"

