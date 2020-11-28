Everything you need to know about Jamie Laing's dating history The Strictly Come Dancing star has dated several of his co-stars…

Jamie Laing and his dance partner Karen Hauer are burning up the floor on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Off-screen, the star is in another happy relationship: with his girlfriend Sophie Habboo, who he met while filming reality series Made in Chelsea.

Before he started seeing Sophie, Jamie has had several other romances, many of them with his Made in Chelsea co-stars.

Sophie Habboo

The 27-year-old blonde, nicknamed "Habbs", is an Instagram influencer as well as appearing on MIC.

She and Jamie have been dating since April 2019.

Speaking on The Moments That Made Me podcast, Jamie gushed: "I found someone who I couldn't be more compatible with, couldn't love more, couldn't respect more and realised, this is actually what life is about."

Louise Thompson

Jamie and Louise's brief relationship ended in a love triangle when Louise left him for Spencer Matthews, but that coupling didn't last either.

Spencer is now married to model Vogue Williams, and the couple share two small children.

Binky Felstead

Binky and Jamie decided they were better as friends than lovers, but they dated for a little while. Binky is now engaged to her new love, businessman Max Fredrik Darnton, who popped the question back in September.

The couple met while attending separate parties at Soho Farmhouse.

Frankie Gaff

Frankie and Jamie dated for about a year before calling it quits amid rumours that both were cheating.

Frankie was spotted kissing TOWIE’s Dan Edgar and soon after, Jamie was reportedly back on the dating apps.

Tina Stinnes

After Frankie was revealed to have cheated on Jamie, he admitted to having kissed Love Island star Tina, who joined the cast of MIC in 2017.

She previously dated Spencer Matthews and was reportedly spotted snuggling up to Alex Mytton.

Heloise Agostinelli

Jamie moved on from Frankie with the help of French model Heloise, the daughter of Italian-American billionaire Roberty Agostinelli.

Known as "Ell" on the show, she and Jamie enjoyed a sweet romance for almost a year despite their 10-year age gap.

Lucy Watson

This love affair ended in disaster after Jamie found out his girlfriend was enjoying trysts with his close friend Oliver Proudlock behind his back.

Speaking to HELLO! back in 2014, Jamie said: "I mean, what the hell? I had no idea about Lucy and Proudlock. I found out last out of everyone. It sucked."

Riley Uggla

Poor Riley got in the middle of Jamie's feelings for Lucy, as even when they were dating, the TV star was still keen on his ex.

He confessed to his co-stars: "I fancy Riley, but I fancy Lucy way more. I don’t think Riley knows."

Needless to say, it didn't last…

Tara Keeney

Jamie's first serious relationship on the show was with Tara, back in series five.

The pair were first photographed together during a post-Christmas beach break in late 2012.

They split the following year but then looked loved up in 2014 before Tara kissed Jamie's best friend Alex Mytton and left the show soon after.

Jessica Woodley

Things turned sour for this pair of exes after they ended things, with Jamie telling Mirror Online: "It really sucked filming with her afterwards. I don't have the power to [get her fired] but I wish I did!"

Nas Gharai

Jamie and Nas shared a steamy kiss during spin-off series Made in Chelsea: LA, with the brunette beauty telling Jamie's pals that they were exclusive after just one date.

The blond star had a different perspective, telling his friends, "She's not my girlfriend, we're dating that's it."

