What is Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood's net worth?

Craig Revel Horwood is a familiar face to television viewers and has appeared Strictly Come Dancing judging panel since day one back in 2004.

He's established himself as being TV's Mr Nasty due to his brutally honest opinions on the BBC show's dances, but more recently, he has been showing a different side to him as he takes to the road for a brand new travel series with fellow judge Bruno Tonioli in Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trip.

But what is his net worth? Find out all about Craig's incredible wealth here...

Craig is thought to earn an estimated £110,000 for each series of Strictly Come Dancing, and according to The Sun, his annual salary totals at approximately £300,000. This includes both his work on the BBC ballroom show and his regular TV appearances on shows such as Loose Women – where he acts as a guest panellist as part of the Loose Men segment.

His television work isn't Craig's only source of income, though, as when he's not in front of the camera, Craig enjoys performing on the stage, having appeared over the past few years in many pantomime shows, including Snow White and the 7 Dwarves, as well as playing Mrs Hannigan in the West End production of Annie.

Craig is best known for his work on Strictly but has made his money in a number of ways

On top of all that, Craig is also a prolific writer and has published three autobiographies, as well as a novel titled Dances and Dreams on Diamond Street.

Craig admitted in an interview with Financial Times back in 2009 that: "Strictly has changed my life financially." The dancer also spoke about his turnover in the interview, admitting it was worth over £1million. He said: "My assets and turnover are worth more than £1m, but I don't have any plans to slow down." We can only imagine that more than ten years on, this has only grown!

However, despite his incredible wealth, like everyone, Craig likes to spot a good bargain. Talking about ways to save money, he revealed: "It's easier to bargain in the shops, even Selfridges. Last August, I saw a wooden sculpture that had a crack in it. I asked for a discount and they gave me 50 percent off. It's now a consumers' market."

