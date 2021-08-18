Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trip's Craig Revel Horwood reveals dreams of becoming a dad

Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trip star Craig Revel Horwood has revealed he would like to become a father at the age of 56. The TV star, who has been in a relationship with fiance Jonathan Myring since February 2018, confessed that his previous role in the musical Annie has inspired him to think about adopting a child.

"It is something we have talked about. There are so many children out there just like in Annie, who are orphaned for whatever reason and they just need a loving family," he previously told The Sun.

"But I am waiting to see how our relationship develops and if it's solid enough and a good base to bring children into it. It certainly needs a lot of planning," the Australian-British dancer added. From 2015 to 2017, Craig starred as drunken orphanage owner Miss Hannigan in the UK tour of the hit musical. Based on a comic strip by Harold Gray, called Little Orphan Annie, the story follows a curly red-haired girl called Annie, who lives in an orphanage.

Craig has never looked happier since embarking on his relationship with Jonathan; they were introduced through a mutual friend backstage during the 2018 Strictly tour. Sharing his happiness, he previously told The Sun: "I'm really happy. He's absolutely gorgeous, super intelligent. It's a bit too early for the L word but we really, really like each other. This one is definitely a keeper."

The pair are now set to tie the knot! Appearing on The Steph Show back in May, Craig and Jonathan revealed that the marriage proposal took place during a recent trip to Tasmania. "It was a slight disaster really," said Jonathan. "I had a beautiful engagement planned in Tasmania and Craig refused to go and sit on the banks of the river to look for platypus. So I had to call him to frantically call him to go…"

Interrupting his partner, Craig quipped: "That's because the last time we waited for platypus, it was four hours and we didn't see one. So I wasn’t going to sit through that again, was I? All I wanted to do was go back to the hotel and have a bubble bath. Well I jumped in the bubble bath and then Jonathan jumped in with me and proposed in the bubble bath with a glass of champagne."

