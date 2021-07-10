Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec once had a surprising housemate The Strictly family are certainly close to one another!

Earlier this year, Janette Manrara shocked Strictly Come Dancing fans when she announced she was stepping away from the show to begin presenting It Takes Two.

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals dream to become a mother led to big Strictly change – EXCLUSIVE

Her news was met with waves of support from her Strictly co-stars and the show's former host, Zoe Ball.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara reveals surprising new role

And now Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has also shared his congratulations – and revealed that he once used to live with Janette and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

Speaking to Best, the judge said: "I can't wait to be interviewed by her. I know her quite well as I used to live with her - she and Aljaz rented my house."

He added that the role would be "perfect" for the former pro dancer as he joked that she "doesn't stop talking".

Janette announced she would be hosting It Takes Two live on The One Show, where she confirmed that she would be hosting alongside Rylan Clark-Neal.

Speaking about her love for Strictly's sister show, she revealed: "I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that'".

Craig revealed that Janette and Aljaz once rented his home

The show's former host, Zoe, gave her a heartfelt tribute, as she wrote: "SQUEALS of delight at the news the singular sensation, Latin sensation @JManrara will join @Rylan as host on ITT. Gonna smash it gorgeous lady love. Love you."

MORE: Janette Manrara looks like a superwoman in her thigh-high boots

MORE: Janette Manrara is a vision in white with beautiful dress

Janette's husband Aljaz also paid his wife a loving tribute, as he said: "My @jmanrara is the new host of #strictlyittakestwo with @rylan. Beyond happy for you!!!

"Can't wait to sit on that sofa... @bbcstrictly Ps. 'All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them'- Walt Disney."

Although we're certain that Janette and Aljaz enjoyed their time living with Craig, they now own their own London home, and it is beautiful.

Their living room features wooden floors, grey walls and a grey sofa. It also has white French wooden doors with glass panels leading on to another room, and a large bookshelf where Janette and Aljaz keep vases, ornaments and wine bottles.

The couple now have their own London home

Speaking on Dr Ranj Singh's Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll podcast, Janette revealed that the pandemic helped her fall in love with the stunning property.

"We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before," she said. "Now our living room actually feels like our living room.

"I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.