Daniel Craig makes very surprising comments about his children The James Bond star is a father of two

Daniel Craig is notoriously private when it comes to his family. And his latest comments have certainly come as a surprise to fans.

The James Bond star is a proud father to two children; Ella, 29, from his relationship with Fiona Loudon and a two-year-old daughter, whose name has not been disclosed, with wife Rachel Weisz.

But he has now revealed that he would rather "get rid" of all his money rather than give it to his girls because he finds the idea of inheritance "quite distasteful".

The English actor, who is worth an estimated £116 million, told Candis magazine: "Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?"

Daniel and Rachel have been happily married since 2011

He continued: "I think Andrew Carnegie [the Scottish-born US industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it too.

"But I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is: get rid of it or give it away before you go."

Rachel shares her son Henry with Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky

Daniel, 53, and Rachel, 51, have been married since 2011. Just four guests were in attendance, including Ella and Rachel's son Henry, now 15.

The couple very rarely talk about their children, with Daniel previously stating that their privacy was "hugely important".

Rachel did publicly announce her second pregnancy in April 2018 and gave a sweet interview to the New York Times, expressing her joy. "I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy," she said. "We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

The private couple welcomed a daughter together in 2018

The actress has also spoken in the past about finding love with Daniel and admitted she never thought she would get married until she met him.

She told ES Magazine: "I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

