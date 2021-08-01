Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana sparks major reaction as she dances in her wedding dress after 25 years The happy couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary

If there's one celebrity couple we love to swoon over, it's Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, who celebrated 25 years of marriage together on Saturday.

Fans were left in awe of Tana's adorable tribute to her husband on their special day, as she posted a video of herself dancing in her wedding dress after finding it amongst her belongings in their luxurious London home.

WATCH: Tana Ramsay dances in her wedding dress after 25 years of marriage to Gordon

"Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress," penned Tana. "25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit" she wrote as she twirled in the classic satin gown.

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to share their love for Tana's heartwarming video. Amanda Holden left a heart emoji, whilst close family friend David Beckham wrote: "Wow @tanaramsay @gordongram [heart emoji]".

Power couple Gordon and Tana have been married for 25 years

"What a beautiful dress," commented a follower, whilst another agreed: "Bravo fit mama! (And looking just as gorgeous as 25 years ago too!)"

Gordon, who is famed for his on-screen temper and brutal honesty when it comes to cooking, often takes to Instagram to share his softer side, leaving fans swooning over his heartwarming tributes to wife Tana and their five beautiful children.

Last year, the celebrity chef celebrated the couple's 24th wedding anniversary in the sweetest way, posting an unseen throwback photo from the day the pair tied the knot.

Gordon shared the adorable throwback photograph to his Instagram

The throwback photo shows bride Tana looking lovingly up at her new husband, who looks smart in his formal wedding suit, complete with a red rose in his lapel. The couple look blissfully happy, beaming for the camera as they celebrate with family and friends.

Gordon and former schoolteacher Tana tied the knot in Chelsea, London in 1996, and are now the proud parents to five children: Megan, twins Jack and Holly, 21, Matilda, 19, and little Oscar, who turned two in April.

