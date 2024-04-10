Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig's children you never see

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are one of Hollywood's brightest couples, but their private life is very much kept private.

Behind the scenes, The Mummy star, 54, and her James Bond actor husband, 56, are parents to a daughter who was born in 2018. Daniel is also a proud father to Ella, 32, whom he shares with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon, while Rachel is a mother to Henry, 18, with her ex-partner Darren Aronofsky.

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have three children between them

Protecting their daughter's privacy

Despite their shining careers, Daniel and Rachel have opted to keep her daughter's identity out of the public eye and have never confirmed her name. The star of The Mercy did however open up about her appearance during her time on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2018.

© Getty The couple welcomed a daughter in 2018

"She does look very like him," the Black Widow star revealed while referring to the No Time To Die actor. "She really does." Stephen jokingly asked if the baby had "steely blue eyes and big shoulders", to which Rachel quipped, "Yeah, yeah, yeah."

© Getty Rachel opened up about her daughter on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

After her birth, the star of The Favourite told The Mirror: "The preciousness of a new life and family means so much more now I’m more mature and older. My son was a miracle and it was an incredible experience. But doing it again now I’m older is very deep and very precious. I am very lucky."

Daniel's daughter Ella Loudon

The Spectre actor's 32-year-old daughter uses her mother's surname, going under Ella Loudon. She has followed in her father's footsteps with her creative interests with her work in creative video direction and modelling.

© Getty Ella Loudon was spotted with Dwayne Johnson

She has featured on the cover of L'OFFICIEL Liechtenstein and was even spotted on the red carpet with Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock at the UK Premiere of Black Adam.

© Getty Ella Loudon supported her father on the red carpet

The young star has also stepped out in support of her father, for example at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery European premiere and closing night gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in 2022.

Rachel's son Henry Aronofsky

Little is known about the son Rachel Weisz shares with prolific filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. He was occasionally spotted with his mother as a child when out in New York City together. Henry was born in 2006 after his parents got engaged in 2005.

© Getty Rachel was pregnant with Henry at the 2006 Oscars

They announced that they had split in 2010 but said that they continued to co-parent Henry.

© Getty Rachel Weisz with Henry's dad Darren Aronofsky before he was born

Finding happiness in married life



Rachel has previously opened up about keeping the details of her marriage as private as those related to her children. She told More magazine: "He's just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage.

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz got married in 2011

"When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything," she continued. "One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you're in your own life."

The My Cousin Rachel actress has also said that she didn't see marriage in her future until she met the Knives Out star. "I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine," she told ES Magazine.

© Getty Rachel Weisz didn't see herself getting married

"It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."